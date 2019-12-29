The Christ Church Cathedral has a series of music performances coming up, including the popular New Year’s Day performance, Old Music for a New Year. (Courtesy Christ Church Cathedral)

Christ Church Cathedral performances sweep music lovers into 2020

Victoria church to host New Year’s Day performance and more

Christmas may be over for another year, but the show goes on at Victoria’s Christ Church Cathedral.

The Anglican church, self-described as a “cathedral for the city,” invites the public to enjoy a series of performances to transition from the holidays into the new year.

On New Year’s Day the cathedral will again host Old Music for the New Year, a performance by La Modestine, led by Baroque violinist Marc Destrubé. For admission by donation, attendees will hear performances by vocalists Rachel Allen, Cassidy Stahr, Adam Dyjach, Kyron Basu and “all current or former Christ Church Cathedral choral scholars.” The program also includes Masses and and Salve Regina settings.

Old Music for the New Year is on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 2:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Cathedral lights up in remembrance with illuminated images

Support a budding Victoria musician with Bach and Buxtehude in the cathedral’s Chapel of New Jerusalem. Violinist Chloe Kim, who now attends the Julliard School of Music in New York City, is returning home to perform a “programme of masterpieces” by J.S. Bach and his mentor Dieterich Buxtehude. For $30, attendees can enjoy music from an emerging local artist, as well as performances from Martin Bonham on viola de gamba and Michael Jarvis on harpsichord.

Bach and Buxtehude is on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.

Finally, explore music through the ages with the chorus and Glee Club from Cornell University. The school’s choirs are returning to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in 25 years with Generations, a performance “exploring the theme of generations as reflected in renaissance motets, folk songs, gospel, world music and contemporary compositions.”

Noted Pacific Northwest composers include Karen Thomas, Sydney Guillaume, Keith Hamel and Stephen Hatfield. Generations is on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.

Learn more about Christ Church Cathedral’s upcoming performances online at christchurchcathedral.bc.ca.

READ ALSO: Pipe organ an instrument of worship, and more, at Christ Church Cathedral

