Families in Sooke are awaiting celebrations with family, says one resident, as the pandemic put Christmas on hold in 2020. (Pam Weir photo)

Families in Sooke are awaiting celebrations with family, says one resident, as the pandemic put Christmas on hold in 2020. (Pam Weir photo)

Christmas celebrations remain on pause across Greater Victoria

Readers respond to observation lights, decor remain up into spring

With the twinkle of lingering holiday lights greeting evening walkers into spring, Black Press Media sought advice on what might inspire residents to keep their Christmas trees and lights lit.

“As a psychologist, I would tend to say that it is better to ask them,” Frederick Grouzet, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Victoria, said with a chuckle.

Once the story hit print, and the web, readers from across the region did indeed respond.

A North Saanich reader was inspired to light the tree in her window a little more regularly. (Cair Kornatz photo)

READ ALSO: Christmas trees, lights stay lit in some Greater Victoria homes

Happy to learn she was not alone, Cair Kornatz shared a photo of her white-lit tree.

“I was lighting my tree whenever a special occasion came up,” Kornatz wrote in. “Since your article, I’m brightening most mornings and evenings with its friendly, welcoming sparkle.”

Pam Weir in Sooke said the psychologists’ speculations – once pressed to make some – were a little off.

“There are several families in and around Sooke waiting to have Christmas together,” Weir wrote.

Carmell and Tony Nesbitt were the first to email their response, and of course photo.

Christmas waits for their son for the official celebration for the Nesbitt family. (Photo courtesy Carmell and Tony Nesbitt)

READ ALSO: Don’t wait around clinic hoping for ‘leftover’ vaccine, says Island Health

“Our Christmas tree is still up and the reason being is we made a promise to our disabled son Scott. He resides in a group home and we promised him that we will keep the tree up until we are able to gather and celebrate Christmas as a family once COVID restrictions have been lifted.”

The couple happily shared he was set to have a vaccine that day, and hopes are high to celebrate soon.

As of March 27, there were 7,062 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Vaccine appointment bookings for age-based immunizations are now open for people 73 or older in all health authorities, and Indigenous peoples over 18. Individuals who are clinically extremely vulnerable and have received a letter identifying them as such are also able to book appointments.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Open-air burning season in rural Saanich ends April 30

Just Posted

Julie Angus, CEO of Open Ocean Robotics, is the winner of the 2021 B.C. Cleantech Industry Icon award. (Photo: Open Ocean Robotics)
Saanich-based robotics company charting new course for ocean exploration with autonomous boats

Open Ocean Robotics sees endless opportunities in their solar-power, remote-operated vessels

The baskets filled with educational toys and books, candy and essentials that will be given to less fortunate kids this Easter. (Photo courtesy Lisa Woo)
Victoria woman’s basket program gives to less fortunate kids at Easter

Program gives toys, books, candy and essentials to more than 100 Greater Victoria kids every year

Families in Sooke are awaiting celebrations with family, says one resident, as the pandemic put Christmas on hold in 2020. (Pam Weir photo)
Christmas celebrations remain on pause across Greater Victoria

Readers respond to observation lights, decor remain up into spring

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

Lorne Carnes, a member at the Canadian Pacific Lawn Bowling Club in Victoria, says new members are always welcome at this club and others around the region. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Lawn bowling pitched as a safe pandemic activity for Greater Victoria residents

Clubs in Victoria, Saanich, Oak Bay and more welcome new members

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)
B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner refused to restrict indoor dining service Friday and was ordered by health officials to close

Nanaimo RCMP were called to a home in north Nanaimo after a person was shot by another person who was experiencing a mental health crisis. (News Bulletin file photo)
One person shot, one detained in incident in Nanaimo home

Emergency services called out early Saturday morning, April 3

BC Search and Rescue Association president Chris Kelly says 79 groups that respond to calls have been pushed to the limit during the pandemic. (Black Press Media files) The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

Groups have been deployed 1,959 times since last April, 10 people have died in avalanches

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo blogger Vicki McLeod among a growing number touting the benefits of a cold water plunge

Seven-year-old Rowan Walroth (right) donated just shy of $3,000 to a Vernon food bank in March 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. 7-year-old discovers locals are struggling, raises $3K for food bank

Rowan Walroth read a book about boys who dared to make a difference, and decided to become one

Dogs on duty: Avalanche rescue dog in training Sadie (above) learning about obedience with her owner and handler, Steve Morrison at the Fernie Alpine Resort, and Drift (right) who is FAR’s newest CARDA-certified dog. More pictures, story on page 8.
PHOTOS: Meet Fernie’s team of avalanche rescue dogs

There are five avalance rescue dogs at Fernie Alpine Resort

Most Read