Christmas celebrations remain on pause across Greater Victoria

Families in Sooke are awaiting celebrations with family, says one resident, as the pandemic put Christmas on hold in 2020. (Pam Weir photo)

With the twinkle of lingering holiday lights greeting evening walkers into spring, Black Press Media sought advice on what might inspire residents to keep their Christmas trees and lights lit.

“As a psychologist, I would tend to say that it is better to ask them,” Frederick Grouzet, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Victoria, said with a chuckle.

Once the story hit print, and the web, readers from across the region did indeed respond.

A North Saanich reader was inspired to light the tree in her window a little more regularly. (Cair Kornatz photo)

Happy to learn she was not alone, Cair Kornatz shared a photo of her white-lit tree.

“I was lighting my tree whenever a special occasion came up,” Kornatz wrote in. “Since your article, I’m brightening most mornings and evenings with its friendly, welcoming sparkle.”

Pam Weir in Sooke said the psychologists’ speculations – once pressed to make some – were a little off.

“There are several families in and around Sooke waiting to have Christmas together,” Weir wrote.

Carmell and Tony Nesbitt were the first to email their response, and of course photo.

Christmas waits for their son for the official celebration for the Nesbitt family. (Photo courtesy Carmell and Tony Nesbitt)

“Our Christmas tree is still up and the reason being is we made a promise to our disabled son Scott. He resides in a group home and we promised him that we will keep the tree up until we are able to gather and celebrate Christmas as a family once COVID restrictions have been lifted.”

The couple happily shared he was set to have a vaccine that day, and hopes are high to celebrate soon.

As of March 27, there were 7,062 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Vaccine appointment bookings for age-based immunizations are now open for people 73 or older in all health authorities, and Indigenous peoples over 18. Individuals who are clinically extremely vulnerable and have received a letter identifying them as such are also able to book appointments.

