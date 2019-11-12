Oak Bay electrician Nick McKinnon was on Oak Bay Avenue on Tuesday morning installing Christmas wreaths and lights on the lamp posts. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Christmas lights appear on Oak Bay Avenue

Installation marks the countdown to the annual Christmas Light Up

Oak Bay electrician Nick McKinnon was on Oak Bay Avenue on Tuesday morning installing Christmas wreaths and lights on the vintage style lamp posts.

And he did it with a little Christmas spirit to help him out, as Christmas music played on a small speaker inside the elevator bucket while he worked.

Oak Bay’s annual Christmas Light Up festival begins on Sunday, Nov. 24, and concludes on the first Saturday in December.

The Light Up celebration again features musical entertainment, street food, roasted chestnuts, a bouncy castle, street hockey, crafts and games.

The Village comes alive with thousands of lights on Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. as Santa Claus arrives on an Oak Bay fire truck.

