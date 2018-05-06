Churchyard tour visits final resting place of Victoria pioneers

There will be a tour of St. Luke’s Churchyard on Saturday, May 12 at 2 p.m.

The public has a chance to learn more about the final resting place of some of Victoria’s early pioneers.

There will be a tour of St. Luke’s Churchyard on Saturday, May 12 at 2 p.m. The churchyard, located at 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd., is one of Victoria’s earliest church burial grounds and the final resting place of many Cedar Hill, Lake Hill and Gordon Head pioneers as well as others who settled in the area.

Local historian Pam Gaudio will be joined by descendants and friends of people buried in the historic churchyard to offer stories of some of the interesting people buried here.

The cost is $5 with the funds raised going towards maintaining this historic cemetery. The tour will start at the cemetery entrance closest to the church. For more information, please call 250-477-6741 or visit www.stlukesvictoria.ca/events.