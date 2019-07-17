City hosts event to meet Victoria’s new artist in residence

Kathryn Calder will lead an interactive musical activity in Beacon Hill Park

Kathryn Calder is the City of Victoria’s new artist in residence (File contributed/Tristan Shouldice)

The City of Victoria is welcoming residents to meet the newly-appointed artist in residence, Kathryn Calder, at a free interactive event.

Calder was announced as the city’s second artist in residence at the end of June, taking over the role from Luke Ramsey.

READ MORE: Victoria’s new artist in residence Kathryn Calder brings music to the city

Calder is a musician, and has spent the past 15 years recording as a vocalist and keyboardist with indie band The New Pornographers. She has also composed musical scores for feature films, and is the founder of Oscar St. Records. Additionally, she owns The Hive recording studio with her husband Colin Stewart.

ALSO READ: Meet Victoria’s indigenous artist in residence

To complement her talents, Calder will be running a free, collaborative musical instrument activity in Beacon Hill Park on Wednesday, July 17.

Everyone is welcome to join, and refreshments will be provided.

The event will take place at the Cameron Bandshell from 6 to 8 p.m.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca