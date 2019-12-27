Available community garden plots are hard to come by in Victoria, where most gardens have wait lists of 20 or more people. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

City of Victoria digs deep for community gardens

Neighbourhoods can apply for Community Garden Volunteer Coordinator Grants

The City of Victoria aims to put cash into growing food with Community Garden Volunteer Coordinator Grants, available to neighbourhoods that manage and maintain community gardens.

Eligible programs also include community growing projects such as the Urban Food Tree Stewardship Program and community boulevard gardening. The grants are intended to provide funding for a person to conduct outreach and coordinate volunteers and to promote educational growing opportunities for the community.

Community gardening is a valuable recreation activity that contributes to health and well-being, positive social interaction, neighbourhood building, food production, environmental education, habitat development, and connection to nature.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s community garden plots a hot commodity

Victoria has three different types of community gardens. Commons Gardens are maintained by community volunteers and can be harvested by all residents. Allotment Gardens have individual garden plots, maintained and harvested by individual gardeners, and Community Orchards are groves of fruit or nut trees in a public park. A community group participates in the care, maintenance and harvesting of the trees, and the harvest is shared.

The 2019 intake for the Community Garden Volunteer Coordinator Grant program closes Jan. 31, 2020.

Council will then consider applications with grants issued in spring 2020. Learn more about the program and apply online at victoria.ca.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Another one for the books: Greater Victoria libraries reflect on 2019

Just Posted

City of Victoria digs deep for community gardens

Neighbourhoods can apply for Community Garden Volunteer Coordinator Grants

Saanich, Victoria police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Both were rescued safely from the Gorge Waterway just after 4:30 a.m. Friday

Single-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Malahat late Friday morning

Impaired driving investigation underway by West Shore RCMP

Greater Victoria realtors, businesses cover costs so 175 kids can see ‘Frozen 2’ for free

Free Saanich screening to honour two Oak Bay girls killed in 2017

Despite rumours, B.C. CDC confirms no shortage of naloxone in Greater Victoria

Naloxone kits are in stock and available to the public

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Deceased pilot was longtime member of Island flying community

Transportation Safety Board had to move wreckage from remote location

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

Travellers face multiple-sailing waits at ferry terminals on busiest day of the season

Three-sailing waits in Nanaimo, two-sailing waits in Victoria, Tsawwassen and West Vancouver

Poor supervision, faulty risk assessment led to BC Ferries crew members falling overboard: TSB

In August 2018 two crew members on the Spirit of Vancouver Island fell from the vessel’s No. 1 rescue boat

VIDEO: More intersection cameras coming to B.C. leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 27

‘I’m just happy to be alive’: Once-paralyzed B.C. father makes a full recovery

Matt Reisig recovers, celebrating a Christmas he once thought impossible

POLL: Will you be going out on New Year’s Eve?

As the clock winds down on another year, Greater Victoria residents prepare… Continue reading

Most Read