City of Victoria offers funding for neighbourhood enhancement projects

Applications are open for the 2018 ‘My Great Neighbourhood’ grants

The 2017 “My Great Neighbourhood” grant helped supply planters and furnishings to the Yates Street Community Garden. File contributed/Yates Street Community Garden

The City of Victoria is taking applications for the 2018 “My Great Neighbourhood” grants.

The grants, ranging from $1,000 for activities and $5,000 for place-making projects, aim to improve local neighbourhoods with community events or additions.

This fall $63,000 is available to applicants, and since 2016 over $260,000 has been granted to 79 community-based projects.

In 2017, projects included planters and furnishings for the Yates Street community garden, a youth mural project at Fisherman’s Wharf, a new garden and play area at the James Bay Community Project, and a race track for annual zucchini car races.

To be eligible for funding, projects must be initiated and implemented by local residents, help animate community spaces, and must be completed within one year of receiving funding.

Applications will be accepted until October 15.

For full details and application forms, you can head to victoria.ca/neighbourhoodgrants

