The 2017 “My Great Neighbourhood” grant helped supply planters and furnishings to the Yates Street Community Garden. File contributed/Yates Street Community Garden

City of Victoria offers funding for neighbourhood enhancement projects

Applications are open for the 2018 ‘My Great Neighbourhood’ grants

The City of Victoria is taking applications for the 2018 “My Great Neighbourhood” grants.

The grants, ranging from $1,000 for activities and $5,000 for place-making projects, aim to improve local neighbourhoods with community events or additions.

This fall $63,000 is available to applicants, and since 2016 over $260,000 has been granted to 79 community-based projects.

In 2017, projects included planters and furnishings for the Yates Street community garden, a youth mural project at Fisherman’s Wharf, a new garden and play area at the James Bay Community Project, and a race track for annual zucchini car races.

To be eligible for funding, projects must be initiated and implemented by local residents, help animate community spaces, and must be completed within one year of receiving funding.

Applications will be accepted until October 15.

For full details and application forms, you can head to victoria.ca/neighbourhoodgrants

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Island elders share words of wisdom

Just Posted

Gorge Tillicum’s Rob Wickson running for mayor of Saanich

Saanich needs leadership, says former Gorge Tillicum president

MISSING: 61-year-old Bernard Chaperon

Police are urgently asking the public for help in tracking down a missing Victoria man

City of Victoria offers funding for neighbourhood enhancement projects

Applications are open for the 2018 ‘My Great Neighbourhood’ grants

Lisa Helps prioritizes Victoria’s speed limits, garden suites in campaign launch

The incumbant mayor released two commitments for the upcoming municipal election

Recovery Day celebrates sobriety, offers supports

Car wash this Sunday a fundraiser for upcoming Sept. 16 event in Centennial Square

VIDEO: Millions of sockeye to spawn on B.C. rivers

Early estimates are that 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River

Five things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Ribfest, Beer Fest, fall fairs and more

Zeballos evacuation order expanded due to danger of falling debris and slides

The evacuation order issued on Zeballos Aug. 18 was expanded today due… Continue reading

‘Doctor Internet’ a go-to source for 1/6 people in B.C.: poll

Research Co. poll found 16 per cent of British Columbians looked online, didn’t see doctor when sick

B.C. woman rings in 94th birthday with zipline adventure

The Penticton resident gave the Peachland’s ZipZone a shot for her birthday

Recent hirings applauded, but not many women in sport leadership roles

Women won 16 of Canada’s medals at 2016 Olympics, but only six per cent of head coaches were female

‘Farmer Wants a Wife:’ Alberta bachelor stars in Belgian reality TV show

Bjorn Bonjean, a 28-year-old winemaker, is one of five farmers vying for the hearts of Belgian women

Nike’s Kaepernick campaign signals change in shoe politics

Nike is embracing activism, racial justice as shoe companies can no longer avoid political division

What does ‘duty to consult’ with Indigenous groups over pipeline really mean?

Opposition New Democrats ask committee to examine why feds’ approval pipeline expansion was rejected

Most Read