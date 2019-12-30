City of Victoria to introduce Climate Champions Program at New Year’s Levée

Residents are invited to the City of Victoria’s New Year’s Day Levée on Jan. 1, from 10 a.m. until noon at City Hall. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria residents are invited to start the new year with a resolution for the planet.

The City of Victoria will announce a new way for Victoria residents to get involved in the city’s climate action efforts in the new year. The Climate Champions Program will be a network of people sharing ideas, making partnerships, and encouraging fun and innovative action by residents and businesses.

Locals are invited to attend the City of Victoria’s annual New Year’s Day Levée on Jan. 1, from 10 a.m. until noon. It is a free event, and parking will be free downtown on New Year’s Day at City parkades and on-street meters. Refreshments will be provided by chef David Roger from Songhees Events and Catering and music by Hal Fraser on piano.

The city’s theme for 2020’s New Year’s Day Levée is climate action, and the city encourages the public to make a New Year’s resolution for the planet. Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps will speak at the event.

“We are entering the most important decade in human history,” said Helps in a statement. “The Levée is always an opportunity to celebrate, and this year we’ll also be introducing the Climate Champions Program, which is a new way for residents to get involved in the City’s climate action efforts.”

The public will also hear from a special guest from The Nulla Project, a new reusable cup service in Victoria.

Families can also take advantage of free admission to the Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre on New Year’s Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fitness on the first workout will take place from noon to 1 p.m., and an everyone welcome swim will take place from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

