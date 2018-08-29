City opens new pathway, observation decks at Johnson Street Bridge

The pedestrian-only pathway along the south side of the bridge allows unique views of Victoria’s Inner Harbour

The new pathway and observation deck officially opened to the public on Aug. 29, 2018. (Nicole Crescenzi/VictoriaNews)

An observation deck on the new Johnston Street Bridge officially opened to the public this morning, featuring unique views of Victoria’s Inner Harbour.

In addition to the two new plazas and a pedestrian-only walkway along the south side of the bridge, the platform allows pedestrians to walk under the bridge deck and view the internal machinery that raises and lowers the bridge.

New view of the Johnson Street Bridge #yyj pic.twitter.com/R66HEQemK5 — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) August 29, 2018

The pathway is closed to cyclists, but will allow for wheelchairs or mobility devices. Those riding two-wheeled transportation can still utilize the multi-use pathway on the north side of the bridge.

The new areas will also provide new views of both the upper and inner harbours to the north and south.

“We’ve gone for a walk with such good timing to see the bridge lower from here…. it looks like a piece of art,” said Victoria resident Liz Dill.

The City of Victoria says more enhancements are coming over the next year as the plazas will be developed to connect Reeson Park to the JSB underpass, linking the David Foster Harbour Pathway north and south of the bridge.

“It’s nice to use this pathway. It really connects downtown to Vic West and lets you avoid the bicycles on the other pathway,” added Andrew MacKinnon.

Another plaza on the Vic West side also provides views of downtown Victoria and connects the bridge via the West Song Walkway and Harbour Road, and will form part of a future waterfront park.

