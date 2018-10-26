City’s BizHub drives business success

Quinn Anglin works to de-mystify the process of entering the business world in Victoria.

Quinn Anglin is the Business Ambassador for the City of Victoria and, at 39, the mother of three and former business owner brings a wealth of experience to the city’s Business Hub.

“I think it helps when I sit across the table from someone that I can talk about what resources were available when I ran my own business,” Anglin says.

“It’s true that sometimes business owners and entrepreneurs can assume that anyone working within a bureaucracy isn’t going to have that understanding of what they are facing.”

Anglin assumed the role as Ambassador about 18 months ago after working for several years within Victoria’s Planning Department. Prior to that she was a business owner and had also worked in the public relations field.

The Business Hub Anglin oversees is designed to streamline and de-mystify the business development processes at city hall and to make it easier to do business in Victoria.

“It can be very daunting to walk into city hall, knowing that there are various things that have to happen in order to establish a business, but not really knowing where to start. My job is to figuratively take these potential entrepreneurs by the hand and lead them through the steps to getting established.”

Anglin advocates for those trying to establish a business in Victoria by bringing their concerns to city hall; working to strip away needless red tape and inform those in positions of power about what they can do to be more inviting to economic development in the community.

“As a woman, I’m also very happy to report that at least half of the young business people we see are female,” she says.

“It’s a great time in Victoria to start a business and to be successful in pursuing a dream. If I can help make those dreams a reality, then I really can’t ask for more.

– Promotional feature

Comments are closed

Previous story
Sooke artist’s paintings a call for remembrance

Just Posted

Police make arrest in connection with 2016 Vancouver Island homicide

Police made an arrest today in connection with the 2016 homicide of… Continue reading

Victoria businesses deal with ‘impossible’ amount of used needles

Property owner on Government and Queens describes garbage often blocking businesses

Family of four separated after Songhees fire

Fundraising campaign for family surpasses its goal

Sooke artist’s paintings a call for remembrance

Sue Daniels-Ferrie creates poignant depictions of warfare and sacrifice

Victoria Royals battle the Brandon Wheat Kings

The Royals also add a forward Gulka to the lineup

B.C. youth aging out of foster care call for serious child welfare reform

Youth rally on steps of legislature, meet with policy makers to discuss much needed changes

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

B.C. man remains kicked out of pickleball association after feud plays out in court

In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman murders

Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion and persist to this day

John Ziegler, 4th president of NHL, dies at 84

Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known

Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare

Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida

Most Read