Teacher Rod Paananen watches as Anthony Gutierrez, right, runs a Vex robot through the minesweeper challenge during lunch at Claremont secondary on Wednesday. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Claremont launches lunchtime robot club

After months of assembling their designs the Claremont Vex robot club held the first of their lunch time competitions this week.

Using a converted Claremont classroom, students ran their robots through the minesweeper challenge, picking up balls and then dropping them into baskets for points. The Vex robots come as a kit that the students learn about and spend months assembling, with the goal of fulfilling a specific challenge (in this case, the minesweeper challenge).

About 30 kids joined the Claremont robot club with a goal to continue training and one day compete against other schools.

“This is all done on our lunch hours, and after school, and I really like this sort of thing, so I was interested as soon as I heard about it,” said Grade 10 student Anthony Gutierrez. “This is something I can put on my resumé.”

There are a few Vex robots in other high schools, though not many. A basic kit costs around $600. Claremont has managed to collect eight sets, though they have to share the cortex motors, which means only four compete at once.

The key with Claremont isn’t just the robots but the dedicated space to store them and have their own ‘arena,’ said teacher and club organizer Rodney Paananen.

“We had a team go up-Island this year to compete, they were 40th out of 45, but we’re new,” Paananen said. “We’re all learning, and our Grade 9 and 10 members have lots of time to learn.”

The Vex apparatus are designed to use pre-programmed motors (the students don’t have to learn any software programming), which is a challenge in itself. The motors are operated through what looks like a video game controller.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Sidney fire fighters get their first truck back

Just Posted

Thrilling finish to Royals weekend in Victoria

WHL club hosts Portland for a pair this Friday and Saturday at Save-On Centre

Claremont launches lunchtime robot club

After months of assembling their designs the Claremont Vex robot club held… Continue reading

Man flees Bay Centre after daytime sexual assault in downtown Victoria

The suspect physically and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl shopping with a friend

Chinese New Year takes to the streets of Victoria

Hundreds brave chilly temperatures to usher in the Year of the Dog

Storm snuffs out lights on Saanich’s Ten Mile Point

Environment Canada wind warning calls for a brief “respite” before winds of up 90 kilometres resume

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

Saanich community association to revise bylaws

The chair of Saanich Community Associations Network (SCAN) says community associations are… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Calgary man dies in Mexico following sudden illness

Troy Black was with his wife, Lindsay, in Puerto Vallarta when he began vomiting blood on Thursday

Virtue and Moir break their own world record

Virtue and Moir break short dance record to sit first in ice dance at Olympics

Trump gets angry about election meddling, but not at Russia

‘Weirdest thing’: Trump expresses anger, but not over Russian election-meddling

New doping charge could hurt Russia’s chance at reinstatement

Russia could lose its chance to be reinstated before the end of the Winter Olympics because of a doping charge against curling bronze medallist Alexander Krushelnitsky.

‘Black Panther’ blows away box office with $192M weekend

In estimates Sunday, Disney predicted a four-day holiday weekend of $218 million domestically and a global debut of $361 million.

Canada wins gold in bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz tied for first in two-man event at 2018 Winter Olympics

Most Read