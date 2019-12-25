Claremont students gather gift cards for teens in need during the holidays

For a week in December students at Claremont Secondary School in Saanich were treated to the voice of their teacher Chelsea Giordano, belting out holiday remixes and pop songs on the school’s PA system to remind students to donate to the seventh annual holiday gift card drive.

“They either laugh or roll their eyes, but I just keep doing it,” says Giordano, with a laugh.

Held in conjunction with another toy drive, Claremont students were asked to donate gift cards for anything a teenager would like such as clothes, food or activities.

Giordano says it’s important to teach students about the importance of giving back and having empathy.

“You never know what’s going on in someone’s life,” she says. “It could be someone in our school or someone on the streets and these donations can help.”

Next on the school’s agenda is an annual food drive held in the spring.



