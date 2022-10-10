The Salvation Army Connection Point Resource Centre is taking donations for cold weather clothes at its location at 107-737 Goldstream Avenue in Langford this week. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The Salvation Army Connection Point Resource Centre is taking donations for cold weather clothes at its location at 107-737 Goldstream Avenue in Langford this week. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Clothing drive by Langford Salvation Army Centre asks for fall/winter children’s clothes

Donation drive runs from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, followed by a free giveaway on Oct. 19

The Salvation Army’s resource centre in Langford is holding a donation drive this week for winter clothing and gear for families in need.

Melissa Paul, a child and family services worker at the Salvation Army Connection Point Resource Centre, said she’s heard stories from a number of parents, who are struggling.

“The Salvation Army on the Westshore has seen a significant increase in parents coming to them for clothing vouchers for their children and fully expect that demand for this service will only increase as the colder weather arrives,” the organization said in a statement.

Starting on Tuesday (Oct. 11), volunteers will be collecting donations of gently used fall and winter clothing for children at its location at 107-737 Goldstream Avenue, until Oct. 18.

Then on Wednesday, (Oct. 19) from 1 to 5 p.m. the centre will be allowing parents to come and pick a few items for each of their children, as supplies allow, free of charge.

ALSO READ: Local hockey enthusiast inspires next generation of players to give blood in Saanich

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greater VictoriaSalvation ArmyWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Peninsula Panthers’ winning streak snapped at eight games

Just Posted

Oak Bay Deputy Police Chief Julie Chanin with a tea cup outside the Oak Bay police station. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Tweed tea with Oak Bay’s first female deputy police chief

A shot from Canadian rapper bbno$’s latest music video “top gun” taken at the Westshore Motorsports Park. (Screenshot)
bbno$’s latest music video filmed all over Greater Victoria

Forward Ethan Warnes carries the puck during Friday’s 5-4 overtime loss against the Victoria Cougars. (Christian J. Stewart Photography/Submitted)
Peninsula Panthers’ winning streak snapped at eight games

A runner wipes their face after completing the race during the Victoria Marathon held on Sunday (Oct. 9). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Runners take on the Victoria Marathon