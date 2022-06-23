Coldwood resident takes to streets for Ukraine

Arnie Hamilton reached out to his friend who owns a printing company and designed the car decals himself. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

While many people have seen the news pouring out of Ukraine and wondered what they can do to help, one Colwood community pillar has found a unique way to contribute.

Arnie Hamilton, a retired police sergeant and former MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin, saw the news about Russia’s invasion and came up with an idea.

He designed a logo – a Ukrainian flag shaped into a heart with a Canada flag in the centre – and reached out to his friend who owns a printing company to print stickers and car decals. Since then, he’s been riding around on his mobility scooter through Colwood’s streets and selling them to residents.

“I was upset about the war and I said, ‘I’ve got to help somehow.’ So I decided I would put in my time and do it.”

Hamilton has raised $2,000 so far and said the response from the public has been great. He plans to support Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war with the funds he raises.

