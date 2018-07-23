Convertibles at the Oak Bay Collector Car Festival. (Ken Agate photo)

Collector car festival returns to the Avenue for 18th year

Classics, hot rods, exotics line Oak Bay Ave. Sunday

Oak Bay Avenue will be shut down and lined with collector cars this Sunday for the Oak Bay Collector Car Festival.

Spearheading the operation is organizer and passionate local car guy Ken Agate, whose efforts to bring the event to life in Oak Bay have paid off for the last 18 years.

RELATED: Start your engines for the Oak Bay Avenue car festival

The Avenue will feature around 300 classics, hot rods, exotics, and sports cars.

For those that get hungry as they walk up the Avenue appreciating the cars, the infamous Prime Rib Barbecue, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is located on the lawn outside the Municipal offices with shade, tables and chairs.

“Arguably this is the best quality event barbeque on the Island,” said Agate. “Six-ounce Alberta prime rib beef burgers, real cheddar and lots of fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sauerkraut etc. Plus deluxe smokies and jumbo hot dogs. Rising Star bakery have a special late night bake for us.”

Bijoux du Bayou will provide music for the event diving into the music of Louisiana and Texas.

New to the festival this year, Griot’s Garage from Tacoma, WA, will be participating, showcasing high-end product detailing with their showroom bus.

There will be 24 Aston-Martins organized by Carlton House Oak Bay, 7 Mercedes-Benz from Portland and Seattle, and the Mercedes-Benz Club Of America.

The British and European vehicles will be placed together along the block between Monterey Ave. and Hampshire Rd .

Show prizes will be awarded on the corner of Hampshire Rd. at 3 p.m..

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Win a car for $2 at Oak Bay car show

Just Posted

Collector car festival returns to the Avenue for 18th year

Classics, hot rods, exotics line Oak Bay Ave. Sunday

The Passionate Photographers

The Sooke Fine Arts Show begins Friday

Win a car for $2 at Oak Bay car show

Pedal car fun continues to roll for charity

Passenger in Sunday morning crash sought, injuries feared

Victoria police concerned for woman’s safety, believe she left crash scene in another vehicle

Victoria man arrested in connection with Hillside murder

Daniel Creagh faces second-degree murder charge in death of Joseph Gauthier

VIDEO: A look back at the 2018 BC Games

Video and photo montage of the summer games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19-22

Toronto shooting gunman identified by authorities as Faisal Hussain

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

B.C. judge loses robes, and two left shoes

“Some people will steal anything,” says a Princeton judge

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

Medical premium issues continue as people await phase-out

Most Read