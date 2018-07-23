Collector car festival returns to the Avenue for 18th year

Oak Bay Avenue will be shut down and lined with collector cars this Sunday for the Oak Bay Collector Car Festival.

Spearheading the operation is organizer and passionate local car guy Ken Agate, whose efforts to bring the event to life in Oak Bay have paid off for the last 18 years.

The Avenue will feature around 300 classics, hot rods, exotics, and sports cars.

For those that get hungry as they walk up the Avenue appreciating the cars, the infamous Prime Rib Barbecue, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is located on the lawn outside the Municipal offices with shade, tables and chairs.

“Arguably this is the best quality event barbeque on the Island,” said Agate. “Six-ounce Alberta prime rib beef burgers, real cheddar and lots of fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sauerkraut etc. Plus deluxe smokies and jumbo hot dogs. Rising Star bakery have a special late night bake for us.”

Bijoux du Bayou will provide music for the event diving into the music of Louisiana and Texas.

New to the festival this year, Griot’s Garage from Tacoma, WA, will be participating, showcasing high-end product detailing with their showroom bus.

There will be 24 Aston-Martins organized by Carlton House Oak Bay, 7 Mercedes-Benz from Portland and Seattle, and the Mercedes-Benz Club Of America.

The British and European vehicles will be placed together along the block between Monterey Ave. and Hampshire Rd .

Show prizes will be awarded on the corner of Hampshire Rd. at 3 p.m..