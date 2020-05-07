A large display signifying unity and gratitude for healthcare workers has been installed outside a home on Shelbourne Street. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Colourful display outside Saanich home reminds us ‘we’re all united’

Display includes kind messages for health care workers around the world

A large display signifying unity and gratitude for health care workers has been installed outside a Saanich home. The colourful signs, located on Shelbourne Street, include hearts, messages of kindness and thank along with a collection of painted flags from various countries around the world to remind residents that “we’re all united.”

READ ALSO: Island Health needs photos to memorialize nurses in action

A large display including the flags of various countries around the world has been installed outside a home on Shelbourne Street reminds residents that “we’re all united.” (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

