Colourful display outside Saanich home reminds us ‘we’re all united’

Display includes kind messages for health care workers around the world

A large display signifying unity and gratitude for healthcare workers has been installed outside a home on Shelbourne Street. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

A large display signifying unity and gratitude for health care workers has been installed outside a Saanich home. The colourful signs, located on Shelbourne Street, include hearts, messages of kindness and thank along with a collection of painted flags from various countries around the world to remind residents that “we’re all united.”

Share your photos of support, encouragement and joy with us. Send photos and videos to editor@saanichnews.com.

READ ALSO: Island Health needs photos to memorialize nurses in action

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

#wereinthistogetherDistrict of Saanich



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.