Colourful, hand-painted hearts have appeared at the tennis court in Cadboro-Gyro Park as part of a district-wide initiative aimed at addressing pandemic-induced isolation. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Colourful, hand-painted hearts have appeared at the tennis court in Cadboro-Gyro Park as part of a district-wide initiative aimed at addressing pandemic-induced isolation. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Colourful hearts, fall leaves adorn Cadboro-Gyro Park

Park-users enjoy a chilly fall day at the beach

Park-users enjoyed a chilly fall day at Cadboro-Gyro Beach on Oct. 28. The playground bustled with energetic youngsters, families bundled in warm clothes checked out the sand and a pair of tennis players dueled on the court which has recently been adorned with colourful, hand-painted hearts as part of the “HeArts Together” Community Art Project – a Saanich-wide initiative aimed at bringing people together amid the pandemic-induced isolation.

READ ALSO: New crop of hand-crafted hearts popping up across Saanich

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Colourful, hand-painted hearts have appeared at the tennis court in Cadboro-Gyro Park as part of a district-wide initiative aimed at addressing pandemic-induced isolation. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Colourful, hand-painted hearts have appeared at the tennis court in Cadboro-Gyro Park as part of a district-wide initiative aimed at addressing pandemic-induced isolation. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Colourful, hand-painted hearts have appeared at the tennis court in Cadboro-Gyro Park as part of a district-wide initiative aimed at addressing pandemic-induced isolation. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Colourful, hand-painted hearts have appeared at the tennis court in Cadboro-Gyro Park as part of a district-wide initiative aimed at addressing pandemic-induced isolation. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Previous story
Sooke restaurant owner given cheque to cover cost of free Christmas dinner

Just Posted

Getting more people out of tents and into indoor housing before the worst of the fall and winter weather hits will be key for making the most of federal Rapid Housing Initiative funding allocated for Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Clock starts ticking for use of federal housing funds in Greater Victoria

CRD staff have until Nov. 27 to submit capital project plan to federal housing body

Victoria artist Tanya Bub’s first solo exhibition, Creatures Great and Small at the Gage Gallery, closes Nov. 8. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Fall colours drift through Greater Victoria galleries

When art becomes a full-time job

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

Peter Chance, who served in the Royal Navy during the Second World War, will be among the 50 veterans participating during revised Remembrance Day ceremonies in Sidney owning to COVID-19. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
COVID-19 reduces public dimension of Remembrance Day commemorations

Coordinator Kenny Podmore hopes public will find nonetheless ways to mark occasion

After running the Phipps Road COBS Bread for 10 years, Andrew Anglin said he is ready to take on a new adventure. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Langford bakery owner isn’t retiring – he’s ready for a new adventure

Andrew Anglin spent 10 years delighting customers with his gregarious personality

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late B.C. veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

A BC Ferries vessel at the Tsawwassen terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
RCMP will board BC Ferries vessels to help enforce health and safety regulations

BC Ferries and Transport Canada have requested support, RCMP say

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Dead bodies probe: Did you pick up any hitchhikers near Whiskey Creek recently?

Police say two individuals leaving grisly scene may have flagged down passing motorist for a ride

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

Waivin' Flags bus ready and waiting to be able to drive people to Campbell River and back. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Wheels on the bus ready to go ‘round and ‘round from Port Hardy to Campbell River

After a long, busless six months, the Tri-Port area is once again connected to down Island

Most Read