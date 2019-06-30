Colwood and View Royal celebrate Canada Day in historic style

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

The old fort by the seashore sure knows how to host a birthday party in style.

Canada Day celebrations on Monday, July 1 at Fort Rodd Hill & Fisgard Lighthouse Historic Site will serve up a full day of family activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thousands of visitors are expected to join in the fun that features performances by the 5th BC Regiment and their band, the Westshore Community Concert band, and a variety of local musicians gathered by SG Music Studio.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 colour party will open the event, which includes members of the Victoria-Esquimalt Reenactors Association, Ashton Armoury Museum who will bring history to life. Parka, the popular Parks Canada mascot, may make an appearance. The 5th Field Regiment will be firing off their howitzers, there’s a bouncy castle, and Parks Canada staff will share stories of the site.

Thrifty Foods is continuing the tradition of serving a gigantic birthday cake, and Songhees Seafood and Steam and Open Water Catering will be on hand with food and beverage options.

While there are many ways to celebrate Canada Day, Michelle Holmes, site and visitor experience manager at Fort Rodd Hill & Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites, is convinced that the birthday cake at Fort Rodd is by far the largest in the region.

“What better way to celebrate Canada Day than in the midst of two historic sites,” she said.

“After years of federal investment in our site, we’re thrilled to have the restoration projects complete and can’t wait to share the entire site with everyone. Let’s celebrate Canada Day with family fun and by learning about our past and seeing how the sites will be part of the community for generations to come.”

Parking will be limited, so organizers recommend using the free shuttle that will run from the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre at the corner of Ocean Boulevard and Island Highway.

The Town of View Royal and competitors and organizers from the Victoria Highland games are teaming up with daylong Canada festivities at historic Craigflower Manor from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. participants can try their hand at some traditional Highland games, watch a variety of dance performances and listen to music at the free event.

There will be children’s games as well, tours of historic Cragigflower manor and concessions. There is no parking available at the site, arriving by transit, bike or on foot is recommended.

Craigflower Manor is at 1801 Admiral’s Rd.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com