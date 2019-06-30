Don Descoteau/News Gazette staff July 1, 2016 — Mike Dominy conducts the West Shore Community Concert Band in performance at the July 1 Canada Day event at Fort Rodd Hill National Historic Site.

Colwood and View Royal celebrate Canada Day in historic style

Fort Rodd Hill and Craigflower Manor host historic events

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

The old fort by the seashore sure knows how to host a birthday party in style.

Canada Day celebrations on Monday, July 1 at Fort Rodd Hill & Fisgard Lighthouse Historic Site will serve up a full day of family activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thousands of visitors are expected to join in the fun that features performances by the 5th BC Regiment and their band, the Westshore Community Concert band, and a variety of local musicians gathered by SG Music Studio.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 colour party will open the event, which includes members of the Victoria-Esquimalt Reenactors Association, Ashton Armoury Museum who will bring history to life. Parka, the popular Parks Canada mascot, may make an appearance. The 5th Field Regiment will be firing off their howitzers, there’s a bouncy castle, and Parks Canada staff will share stories of the site.

Thrifty Foods is continuing the tradition of serving a gigantic birthday cake, and Songhees Seafood and Steam and Open Water Catering will be on hand with food and beverage options.

While there are many ways to celebrate Canada Day, Michelle Holmes, site and visitor experience manager at Fort Rodd Hill & Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites, is convinced that the birthday cake at Fort Rodd is by far the largest in the region.

“What better way to celebrate Canada Day than in the midst of two historic sites,” she said.

“After years of federal investment in our site, we’re thrilled to have the restoration projects complete and can’t wait to share the entire site with everyone. Let’s celebrate Canada Day with family fun and by learning about our past and seeing how the sites will be part of the community for generations to come.”

READ ALSO: Tips from BC Ferries for travelling this Canada Day long weekend

Parking will be limited, so organizers recommend using the free shuttle that will run from the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre at the corner of Ocean Boulevard and Island Highway.

The Town of View Royal and competitors and organizers from the Victoria Highland games are teaming up with daylong Canada festivities at historic Craigflower Manor from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. participants can try their hand at some traditional Highland games, watch a variety of dance performances and listen to music at the free event.

There will be children’s games as well, tours of historic Cragigflower manor and concessions. There is no parking available at the site, arriving by transit, bike or on foot is recommended.

Craigflower Manor is at 1801 Admiral’s Rd.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Music in the Park, Strawberry Festival back for families to enjoy

Just Posted

Victoria marathoner’s message one of hope

Runner underlines importance fundraiser aspect of Victoria marathon

Colwood and View Royal celebrate Canada Day in historic style

Fort Rodd Hill and Craigflower Manor host historic events

Music in the Park, Strawberry Festival back for families to enjoy

The sounds of sweet music and the taste of sweet berries return to Saanich this Summer

Sidney annual report advises of $12.5 million capital debt

Sidney painted by million dollar numbers: new business, modest home building, new initiatives

Cyclist injured after hitting fawn on Munn Road

A cyclist was taken to hospital after running into a deer on… Continue reading

UPDATED: Washington man guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook of Saanich, B.C., were found dead in 1987

B.C. Lions give up late lead, fall 36-32 to Stampeders

Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Social work experts and parents say B.C. investing in the wrong end of the child care system

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

Duncan woman found safe and sound on Heather Mountain after two-day ordeal

Alone, lost on the mountain with a chilly wet night setting in, the lost hiker did everything right

‘Almost supernatural:’ orcas active around Nanaimo

Though still a threatened eco-type, transient killer whales appear to be ‘growing at a healthy rate’

Most Read