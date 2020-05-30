Colwood residents will be able to drop off yard waste at the City’s Public Works Yard every Saturday throughout the summer. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood branch drop-off to continue throughout summer

COVID-19 safety measures remain in place

With more people staying home and spending time in their yards, Colwood has seen a large number of residents at the City’s branch drop-off program and has decided to extend it through the summer.

All summer long, Colwood residents will be able to drop off their grass clippings, branches, hedge trimmings and leaves on Saturdays.

According to the City of Colwood, there have been between 750 and 850 visits to the branch drop -off each Saturday in May – bringing the estimated monthly total to around 4,000 visits.

READ ALSO: Colwood Spring Clean-Up postponed, branch drop-off continues

COVID-19 measures are still in place at the drop-off and the City asks that only those who are healthy attend. Visitors should respect personal distances of two metres, remain in their cars while waiting to unload, have identification ready to display at the window as needed and be prepared to unload their own materials.

The branch drop-off service is provided to Colwood residents free of charge and helps keep yards in the city looking tidy and healthy. It also replaces backyard burning to improve air quality and protect the natural environment.

Colwood’s Public Works Yard is located at 3300 Wishart Road and is open to accept yard waste from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays until the end of August. Typically, the service is only offered on the first and third Saturday of each month year-round.

READ ALSO: Metchosin offers chipping program in light of burning restrictions

When preparing to bring materials to the yard, the City asks that leaves are separated from branches and grass clippings. Only branches with a maximum diameter of four inches will be accepted.

The annual Spring Clean-Up program, which accepts materials for recycling and disposal, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the volume of people and goods the program attracts, the City said it is not feasible to offer at this time. Instead, the City recommends supporting some junk removal businesses in Colwood if residents have spring clean up items to dispose of.

For more information about branch drop-off, visit colwood.ca/city-services/engineering/branch-drop-program.

