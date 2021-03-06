Colwood church builds little library

If there is one thing the pandemic has taught us, it is that community groups are tremendously innovative.
The annual Church of the Advent book sale in Colwood, which usually takes place on the first Saturday of October, was unfortunately cancelled due to COVID-19. The church book club, attended by members of both the church and the community, has also refrained from meeting due to restrictions.
This inspired Joan Hoffman and parish members to come up with the idea to implement a take-a-book, leave-a-book system outside the church. Residents Dave Noren and Ed Hutchinson offered to design and build the book house, and The Ladies Guild paid for the materials.
“Church of the Advent is pleased to have the book house for the community and members of the church,” stated Hoffman in an email to the Goldstream Gazette. “We also have books for children.”
The new book house is located at 510 Mount View Ave.
