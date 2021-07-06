Volunteers gathered in Colwood’s Pit House Park recently to remove armfuls of invasive Himalayan blackberry and Scotch broom plants. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Green Team)

Colwood community members band together to remove invasive plants

Estimated 20 cubic metres of broom, blackberry plants removed from Lagoon area park

Close to 30 volunteers spent a toasty Saturday removing armfuls of invasive brambles and bushes from Pit House Park near Equimalt Lagoon in Colwood on July 3.

It was part of a larger effort by environmental volunteer group Greater Victoria Green Team to clear out invasive species from the region that are suffocating native plants. On Saturday, the group worked to remove Himalayan blackberry and Scotch broom plants from around the heritage apple orchard.

The blackberry and broom plants can produce up to 8,000 and 30,000 seeds per square metre, respectively, and can spread extremely quickly if they aren’t controlled. In total, the volunteer team removed 20 cubic metres of the plants, making room for others to thrive in the park as well.

The event was about more than just clearing out invasive plants, though. Green Team’s goal is to create community through environmental stewardship.

“It was a fantastic, sunny day by the sea and many new connections were made,” the group said in a post.

