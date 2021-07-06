Colwood community members band together to remove invasive plants

Volunteers gathered in Colwood’s Pit House Park recently to remove armfuls of invasive Himalayan blackberry and Scotch broom plants. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Green Team)

Close to 30 volunteers spent a toasty Saturday removing armfuls of invasive brambles and bushes from Pit House Park near Equimalt Lagoon in Colwood on July 3.

It was part of a larger effort by environmental volunteer group Greater Victoria Green Team to clear out invasive species from the region that are suffocating native plants. On Saturday, the group worked to remove Himalayan blackberry and Scotch broom plants from around the heritage apple orchard.

Greater Victoria Green Team volunteers removed 20 cubic metres of invasive plants from Pit House Park July 3. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Green Team)

READ ALSO: Two separate bird-sightings in Greater Victoria said to be a first on Vancouver Island

The blackberry and broom plants can produce up to 8,000 and 30,000 seeds per square metre, respectively, and can spread extremely quickly if they aren’t controlled. In total, the volunteer team removed 20 cubic metres of the plants, making room for others to thrive in the park as well.

The event was about more than just clearing out invasive plants, though. Green Team’s goal is to create community through environmental stewardship.

“It was a fantastic, sunny day by the sea and many new connections were made,” the group said in a post.

READ ALSO: Broombusting season arrives across Vancouver Island

Close to 30 volunteers came together July 3 to clear invasive plants out of Pit House Park. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Green Team)

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ColwoodEnvironmentparksWest Shore