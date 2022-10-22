Colwood encourages residents to walk or roll this month for a chance at prizes

Walktober pushes people to log their walks or bike rides through the GOCO app

The City of Colwood is challenging residents to ditch the car this month for a chance to win some prizes.

Walktober is the city’s latest initiative to encourage residents to walk or roll instead of driving, and residents are being encouraged to log their trips using the city’s GOCO app until Oct. 31.

Whether it’s your walk to school with the kids, walking to the bus stop or just taking a stroll through the park, the city wants you to log your trip to win prizes and reduce emissions while you are at it.

The challenge also showcases the city’s GOCO app, which was launched as a way to connect residents who are travelling in the same direction to encourage both carpooling and group walks and bike rides.

Those interested in participating in Walktober are encouraged to download the GOCO app from their smartphone’s app store to get started.

