Colwood expands only public community garden in the city

16 more plots, a small shed for tools, and wheelchair access will be added

Green thumbs, rejoice, Colwood council has unanimously approved the expansion of the Colwood Community Garden at city hall.

This expansion will include 16 more plots, a small shed for tools, and wheelchair access into the area. This is the only public community garden in Colwood or Langford.

During a presentation earlier this month, Colwood Garden Society president Barbara Sibbald pointed out to council that the garden has brought residents of all backgrounds together.

“Many were born in countries other than Canada and some struggle with learning English,” Sibbald said to council.

“Most of us had never seen each other until we came together in the spring of 2018 to finally dig our first gardens. We all had one common goal. We wanted to improve our accessibility to healthy, fresh produce and share our knowledge and experiences in order to help others with the same desires.”

Currently, all 28 raised garden plots are called for, with a growing waitlist of people in the community.

The expansion will also include an educational garden on the outside perimeter of the fence for Wishart Elementary, who takes care of two plots as an outdoor class. That space will include indigenous and deer-resistant plants.

In addition, Dunsmuir Middle School will be receiving two plots for their students.

To sign-up for a community plot, contact Barbara at colwoodgardensociety@gmail.com.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Most Read