Colwood family desperately searching for lost dog

Hachi was last seen on Monday near Lookout Lake Park

A Colwood family is asking for the public’s help in finding their lost dog, Hachi. (Photo courtesy of Mayu Helwer)

A Colwood family is desperately searching for a lost dog and asking the public for their help.

Hachi is a 10-year-old Japanese mastiff with a white patch on his chest (similar looking to a black lab) and multiple round tumours around his hind legs. He is in good health but a little slow in his old age.

He was reported missing Monday evening, May 25, and was last seen at Lookout Lake Park in Colwood.

Hachi likes people food, is very friendly. While he can sometimes be intimidated by people he has never been aggressive in the past.

Hachi’s family is desperate to find him and is offering a cash reward for his safe return.

A post on Facebook has been shared nearly 1,000 times since Monday but there have been no reported sightings.

Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing (ROAM) is hosting a search and poster event for Hachi on Saturday, May 30, starting at 10:30 a.m. More details will be available on their Facebook page when details for the event have been finalized.

If you see Hachi, please contact ROAM at 778-977-6260, 778-977-6265 or by emailing petsearch@roambc.org.

