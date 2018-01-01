Volunteers at the Colwood Fire Service prepare for annual tree chipping program.

Colwood Fire Service chips in to help

Service helps local charity

Christmas has passed and the natural tree that some families decorated in their homes in-keeping with a more natural acknowledgment of the season will soon be shedding its needles as if to say that it’s time to move into a new year, keeping the good memories of the season alive while discarding the physical trappings of the old year.

Yes, it’s time to get the tree out of the house before the living room carpet takes on the texture of the forest floor.

Luckily, the Colwood Fire Department is once again hosting its annual tree chipping service where folks can drop off their retired Christmas trees at the Colwood Fire Station (3215 Metchosin Rd.). The trees are collected and, through the voluntary efforts of the Cedar Grove Tree Company, are run through a chipper and used as ground cover at the fire station.

“We’ve been doing it for about 15 years now, and we just do it to support the community. The firefighters are a great group, and we love supporting this great cause,” said Kamil Khan, owner of Cedar Grove Tree Service.

Colwood firefighter and event organizer Craig Twidale agreed.

“It’s a great program, really. We do it by donation and all the funds go to the Colwood Fire Historical Museum. The museum not only preserves the history of firefighters in our community, but it also provides fire safety education to children in the community,” Twidale said.

The tree drop off will operate between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 and 7.

On the same dates, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Westshore Town Centre, Easter Seals BC/Yukon will also be accepting trees for disposal.

Lions Club members, along with volunteers from Davey Tree Service, will be on hand to accept trees in exchange for a donation to Easter Seals.

