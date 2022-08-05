Historical equipment used by Colwood Fire Rescue is seen in the department’s museum, which will be open to the public Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Historical equipment used by Colwood Fire Rescue is seen in the department’s museum, which will be open to the public Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood firefighters museum reopens to public Aug. 6

Firefighters on hand 9 a.m. to noon to guide visitors through artifacts, displays

The Colwood Volunteer Firefighters Association is set to welcome the public back to the Firefighter’s Historical Museum this Saturday (Aug. 6).

From 9 a.m. to noon, Colwood Fire Rescue members will be on site to show visitors around the museum and talk about the history of firefighting in the community over coffee, juice, and cookies.

The museum is located next to the Colwood fire hall at 3215 Metchosin Rd.

READ MORE: Colwood approves draft plan for walking, cycling in the community

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Colwood,Colwood Fire RescueMuseum

Previous story
Sooke indie band taps into new popularity

Just Posted

The yellow zones currently only allow for single-family dwellings. The missing middle initiative looks to change that. (Courtesy of City of Victoria)
Victoria missing middle public hearing continues Sept. 1 after long opening session

Historical equipment used by Colwood Fire Rescue is seen in the department’s museum, which will be open to the public Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood firefighters museum reopens to public Aug. 6

A health-care worker prepares monkeypox vaccine. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
UPDATE: Island Health opening more monkeypox vaccine appointments Friday

The Saanich Fire Department mops up after extinguishing a structure fire on Doncaster Drive. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
UPDATE: Saanich firefighters extinguish blaze in Doncaster Drive home