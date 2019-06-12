Royal Bay Secondary School is up for sale on Used Victoria in a cheeky ad that is offering it for $2,019. (Used.ca)

Colwood high school up for sale on Used Victoria in cheeky ad

Ad posted by seller, Grad2019Pranks

Are you in the market for a ‘slightly used high school’ in an up-and-coming Colwood neighbourhood?

A listing for Royal Bay Secondary school in Colwood, posted by the seller Grad2019Pranks, has gone up on Used Victoria and is offering the school up for $2,019.

The posting, which ends with hashtags #B19thing and #Grad2019 says “this colourful, state of the art school has been a great and well used home over the past four years. But gratefully we are done with it.”

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

A reason for sale noted in the posting is lack of space for new students, an increased number of people vaping, youths who rule the school and “simply being fed up with looking at the same faces for the last four years.”

It also says the space issue “is being resolved by nice men in yellow hats with steel-toed boots.”

However, the lack of parking space may be an issue for someone looking to buy. The posting says there is a lack of on-street parking, resulting in a five-minute walk “to a newly built but too small parking lot” that is not included in the price.

The school comes fully equipped with 23 classrooms, 17 bathrooms, five staircases, two gyms, a slow-moving elevator that requires a special key during use, unfiltered water stations, broken hand dryers and a lack of paper towel. It is also fully-staffed, “featuring four middle-aged bald men advising the users of the facility.”

READ ALSO: Local tongue-in-cheek opportunists flog snow huts

The $2,019 price tag is a steal as the school started off as a $36.6 million building and has turned into a $61.8 million building according to the posting. Slow wifi and long drives to Tim Hortons are the reason for the low price.

“Serious inquiries only,” the posting reads. “As we have a seven-day limit.”

Find the posting here.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

