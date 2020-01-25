Gablecraft Homes is inviting Colwood residents to an open house to provide updates on the growing Royal Bay neighbourhood on Jan. 29 at Royal Bay Secondary School from 6 to 8 p.m. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Developer hosts open house on future of Royal Bay community

Event takes place on Jan. 29 at Royal Bay Secondary from 6 to 8 p.m.

Don’t hold your two cents back – a local developer wants residents to share their suggestions for the future of Royal Bay at an upcoming open house.

Plans for The Commons, the future village centre, are taking shape after a year of consultation with municipal staff and hundreds of Colwood residents. Now, Gablecraft Homes wants to give the latest updates on what to expect from Royal Bay and its next neighborhood, The Quarry.

READ MORE: Royal Bay student hit by driver while heading to first day of 2020 classes

One of the projects being considered is construction of a grocery store, coffee shop, and restaurant in the area to kickstart local businesses.

The open house takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Royal Bay Secondary School, 3500 Ryder Hesjedal Way.

Free parking is available on-site and refreshment and a kids activity table will be available.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the host of the open house, Gablecraft Homes. We apologize for the error and any confusion it may have caused.

ALSO READ: Colwood approves new single-lane roundabout with ‘immediate need for improvement’

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

