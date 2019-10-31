Michael Jones, a Colwood man, built this giant pirate ship for Halloween night back in September. (Facebook/Colin Smith Takes Pics)

Colwood man takes Halloween to the next level with 450 pumpkin display

Guests can expect a giant pirate ship on the property

If you’re wondering where all the pumpkins are on Halloween night, head over to this Colwood home.

Mike Jones has been decorating his home since his kids were old enough to trick-or-treat.

“It’s probably been 20 years or so,” Jones said. “My kids are grown up now, but I love Halloween. I was infatuated with it when I was younger. Now, my house has really taken a life of its own. I have no more room in my yard.”

Every inch of his property is decorated to the nines. The Colwood man has a 450 pumpkins lining his driveway. His favourite pumpkin carvings are Michael Myers, a voodoo doctor, and Jason from Friday the 13th.

Many Halloweens ago, Jones bought 100 real pumpkins from Galey Farms just days out from the big night. But after a while, he got tired of the stress to carve every one out before they became rotten.

ALSO READ: Saanich family to host large Halloween party open to all

Instead, he uses a dremel tool, which has a rotating head with interchangeable bits to cut and carve his plastic pumpkins.

Additionally, there is a giant pirate ship that sits on the front lawn, which Jones built back in September.

“There are times when I’m exhausted and I wonder if it’s all worth it,” Jones says. “But I live for the reaction when new trick-or-treaters come around. Sometimes the adults are more excited than the kids.”

After the spooky season ends, Jones said he will move all the decorations into storage in his attic and sheds in his backyard.

“If anything’s for sure, my wife definitely puts up with this passion of mine.”

This mus-see Colwood home is located at 3369 St. Troy Place.

This Colwood home has 450 pumpkins, each self-carved by one man for Halloween night. (Facebook/Colin Smith Takes Pics)

Most Read