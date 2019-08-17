Colwood man takes on Ride to Conquer Cancer for 11th year in a row

Team Finn has raised almost $3 million for BC Cancer Foundation

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Experiencing what his family went through during his sister’s battle with cancer had a profound effect that left a lasting impression on Shawn Creamer.

“I was 13 at the time and it had quite an impact,” explained Creamer, who lived with his aunt for a few months while his parents stayed in Vancouver with his sister, Tracey, when she was undergoing treatment for leukemia. “We’re a very close family. It was a difficult time.

“That’s what really motivated me to help raise money to fight cancer,” said the Colwood resident preparing to participate in his 11th Ride to Conquer Cancer on Aug. 24-25. Riders will complete about 220 kilometres cycling from Vancouver to Hope. Creamer, a civilian contracts co-ordinator at CFB Esquimalt, is one of 14 people who have ridden in the event every year since its inception. “People before me who got involved in fundraisers like this are the reason my sister’s still alive.

Although it had been about 20 years since he had been on a bike, Creamer came across a BC Cancer Foundation pamphlet on the Ride to Conquer Cancer shortly after he purchased a new bike. He rode as an individual the first time he took part in the event, but decided to join Team Finn the following year, named in honour of a three-year-old boy who died from cancer. Finns’ legacy of “Run Jump Bounce Dance Sing Love Smile and Ride” has been a continuous source of inspiration for riders since he died in 2008.

READ ALSO: Victoria Fire Department honours three former chiefs with Ride to Conquer Cancer

“I heard Finn’s dad speak and I was really moved,” Creamer said. “Finn didn’t lose his battle. He lived with cancer and made the most of every moment. The speech really grabbed me and I joined Team Finn the next year.”

Creamer trains twice a week in preparation for the ride, mostly working on distance. “It’s great because it’s set up for all levels of skill,” he noted. They have pit stops every 20 or 30 kilometres and great medical and equipment support. Lots of people help out to make it work.”

Creamer is one of 40 of the 23,000 riders who have taken part in every Ride to Conquer Cancer. Team Finn, which averages between 20 and 100 riders a year, has raised $2,753,683. Creamer’s fundraising total so far is more than $30,000. “Getting the word out about the ride and raising awareness is critical. Everyone knows about the Tour de Rock, which is a great initiative, but the Ride to Conquer Cancer tends to fly under the radar,” he said. The money raised by Ride to Conquer cancer totals almost $96 million to date and helps the BC Cancer Foundation purchase equipment such as PET and CT scanners and other equipment and fund treatments that play a critical role in cancer care.

The fact his sister has been in remission for 32 years speaks volumes about the progress made, but he has also lost an aunt, uncle and two grandparents to cancer.

“They told my sister she may never be able to have kids and she has three,” he added. “We’re changing the story with every ride.”

Visit teamfinn.com for more information.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Marine security company posts live seal cam at Oak Bay Marina

Just Posted

Police investigating incident in Saanich neighbourhood

Neighbours tell Black Press Media that a body has been found, but police have remain tightlipped.

Panels proliferate in Victoria’s Commercial Alley Art Gallery

City artist Fern Long’s themed works will be on display through August 2020

Graffiti clean up costs Victoria businesses roughly $1M a year

Business association teams up with city in campaign to reduce graffiti in downtown

Mixed-use density proposed for Oak Bay Avenue

Parking prioritized despite proximity to amenities

Victoria woman experiencing homelessness wants systematic changes as she faces losing her truck

Willi Boepple fears losing one of her last possessions after being inundated with parking tickets

WATCH: Family dog missing after fire tears through Metchosin home

Firefighters continue to monitor for hot spots

It’s snow joke: Up to 30 cm of snow expected to fall in northeastern B.C.

Alaska Highway, Fort Nelson to be hit with August snowstorm, according to Environment Canada

Ferries employees participating in Denman Island cleanup for plastic-shedding ferry

The cleanup comes a few weeks after one organized by residents of the Island

Discussion on grief and loss between Stephen Colbert, Anderson Cooper goes viral

The exchange includes emotional question from Cooper, and outlook on grief as a child

Toronto activist calling on federal parties to nominate more black candidates

Fewer than 20 black Canadians have been nominated so far, including some Liberal MPs seeking re-election

Portland, Oregon, awaits right-wing rally, counter protests

Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson surrendered Friday on an arrest warrant for felony rioting

Kraft Heinz brand baby food recalled in B.C. due to possibility of insects

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product should not be consumed

First Nations women finally to be treated equally under Indian Act: Bennett

Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action thanked the feds

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

Most Read