Colwood park gets Christmas makeover just in time for the holidays

Dazzling light display begins Dec. 7, free hot chocolate and carolling on Dec. 12 and 19

Colwood’s Herm Williams Park will come to life on Dec. 7th, with a dazzling display of lights for nearby residents to enjoy the entire month. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A community park in Colwood gets its first Christmas makeover this month.

Herm Williams Park comes to life on Dec. 7, with a dazzling display of lights for nearby residents to enjoy the entire month.

On Dec. 12 and 19, there will be free hot chocolate and carolling by local school choirs to help brighten the holiday atmosphere.

Mayor Rob Martin had the idea to launch the event and hopes the park will be a place for people to gather and return to during the holidays.

The City will consider growing this event every year depending on its success this time around.

“We want to build an atmosphere of connectedness with families and kids that will wander through the beautiful light displays,” said Sandra Russell, communications for the City of Colwood.

In addition, driftwood sculptures from the beach will be brought over to the park to add an element of the seaside community.

Forest Lights will be on display at Hern Williams Park from Dec. 7 until the end of the month.

The special event with hot chocolate and the local school choirs takes place on Dec. 12 and 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.