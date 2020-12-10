Colwood sparkles with Christmas lights for second year

Lights on display until end of the year

Colwood’s Herm Williams Park will come to life on Dec. 7th, with a dazzling display of lights for nearby residents to enjoy the entire month. (City of Colwood)

A community park in Colwood is bringing back the holiday spirit for the second year with a Christmas makeover.

Herm Williams Park on Kelly Road will glow through the end of the year.

The design, inspired by the Northern Lights, was spurred by Mayor Rob Martin in 2019. This year, the dazzling display moves forward without hot chocolate or caroling choirs due to the pandemic.

A handful of driftwood sculptures from Esquimalt Lagoon will be brought over to the park to add an element of the seaside.

