Colwood Spring Clean-Up postponed, branch drop-off continues

Strict measures in place for branch drop-off

The Colwood Spring Clean-Up scheduled for the end of April has been postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but branch drop-off will continue with new social distancing modifications.

The Spring Clean-Up, originally planned for April 24 and 25, will be moved to a later date that has yet to be determined, according to the City of Colwood website. The decision to do so was made in order to adhere to provincial orders to limit gatherings and require physical distancing.

The Spring Clean-Up program is typically offered at Colwood City Hall to Colwood residents for two days each year so residents can bring everything from appliances and car parts to carpet and wood for recycling and disposal for a small fee.

According to the City of Colwood, “it would not be possible to safely maintain physical distance while delivering a program that, in 2019, received 630 vehicles and 70 tonnes of refuse and recyclables.”

The City said Colwood residents will receive several weeks notice of a new date for the clean-up so they have time to prepare.

While the one program has been cancelled, the City has decided to continue branch drop-off for now with new measures in place, according to the City of Colwood website.

With many businesses closed and strict physical distancing guidelines in place, residents may find they have extra time for yard work and rely on the branch drop-off program to dispose of yard and garden waste. The City of Colwood said it would like to support people getting outdoors and staying active by continuing the branch drop-off program for as long as possible.

Residents are asked to only attend the program if healthy and respect personal distances of two metres. They are also being told to remain in their vehicles while waiting to unload and have identification ready to display at the window if needed as Colwood staff will not be handling it. Residents must also be prepared to unload their own materials.

“A staff member will be on-site, but for your safety and theirs, will be directed to maintain personal distance and not handle materials,” the City website says.

The City asks that these social distancing measures are strictly followed to protect the health of residents and of the public works team.

For updates and more information on the branch drop-off program, visit colwood.ca/city-services/engineering/branch-drop-program.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

