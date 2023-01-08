Colwood staff thanked for marathon hours spent clearing snow

Staff cleared more than 100 km of roads and sidewalks non-stop for four days

Colwood council members stopped by the city’s public works department Wednesday (Jan 4.) to thanks staff for their hard work during December’s snowstorm. (Courtesy of City of Colwood/Facebook)

Colwood’s council took the time to thank the city’s public works team for their hard work during December’s significant winter storm.

Mayor Doug Kobayashi and Couns. David Grove, Kim Jordison, Cynthia Day, and Misty Olsen visited with staff on Wednesday (Jan. 4) morning, and posted about their exploits on social media later that day.

In a Facebook post, the city shared some statistics to help underscore how hard works staff worked. In total, 40 cm of snow accumulated resulting in four days of non-stop snow-clearing work.

Over 15 kilometres of sidewalks and 96 kilometres of roads were cleared using seven snow plows, one skid steer, two backhoes and two sidewalk snowblowers.

“While most of us were home and settling into the holidays with loved ones, the Colwood crew was working long hours in the cold and dark to ensure routes were clear for emergency vehicles to get to anyone in need, and to keep people and goods moving as safely as possible,” read the post. “Colwood residents and businesses played an important role as well, clearing walkways near their property, taking time to help others, and sharing appreciation for the crews on the streets.”

