Colwood trail behind Royal Bay Secondary temporarily closed for invasive species removal

The trail connecting Painter Trail in Murray’s Pond Park and the sidewalk north of Royal Bay Secondary will be closed for just over two days starting Wednesday morning (June 16).
As part of ecological restoration efforts in the Royal Bay neighbourhood, contractors will be conducting invasive species management starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, with the trail closed until 10 a.m. on Friday.
Pedestrians can alternatively pass through the Royal Bay Secondary parking lot or Ryder Hesjedal Way but are asked to use caution in the parking lot.
This work supports the building of a new viewing platform at Murray’s Pond, which is both an ecological and historical site.
For a map of the closed trail, visit colwood.ca.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.