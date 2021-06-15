Colwood trail behind Royal Bay Secondary temporarily closed for invasive species removal

Cloure in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Friday this week

The stretch of trail north of Royal Bay Secondary connecting to Painters Trail at Murray’s Pond will be closed temporarily this week for invasive species removal. (Black Press Media file photo)

The trail connecting Painter Trail in Murray’s Pond Park and the sidewalk north of Royal Bay Secondary will be closed for just over two days starting Wednesday morning (June 16).

As part of ecological restoration efforts in the Royal Bay neighbourhood, contractors will be conducting invasive species management starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, with the trail closed until 10 a.m. on Friday.

Pedestrians can alternatively pass through the Royal Bay Secondary parking lot or Ryder Hesjedal Way but are asked to use caution in the parking lot.

This work supports the building of a new viewing platform at Murray’s Pond, which is both an ecological and historical site.

For a map of the closed trail, visit colwood.ca.

