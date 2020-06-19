Food trucks will be back at the Esquimalt Lagoon as the City of Colwood tests out the Beach Food program for the rest of June. COVID-19 precautions will be taken to ensure visitors are safely enjoying the beach. (Courtesy of Shane Deringer)

Colwood’s Beach Food program land back at Esquimalt Lagoon

Beach Food program take place for remainder of June

Visitors to the Esquimalt Lagoon beach will be able to enjoy Beach Food weekends again.

As a pilot for the rest of June, the City of Colwood has arranged for local food trucks to set up in the closed portion of Ocean Boulevard, halfway down the Lagoon, for residents to enjoy again.

The food trucks will be safely placed to ensure physical distancing and vehicles will be able to access the beach and parking from either end of Ocean Boulevard.

READ ALSO: Colwood welcomes food trucks at Esquimalt Lagoon for future summers

“This is a way to get people out and active in our beautiful natural surroundings in a safe way, while supporting local small businesses,” said the City of Colwood in a news release. “Food trucks by the beach tend to draw people from other areas of the region, so visitors will get to know Colwood as a beautiful seaside community.”

Signs will also encourage people to visit other Colwood businesses while there.

While musicians have been found at Beach Food Fridays and Saturdays in the past, Colwood said musicians will not be invited to perform at the time since the provincial health officer is still discouraging large gatherings.

READ ALSO: Beach Food Fridays and Saturdays kicks off in Colwood

The Beach Food trial run will follow COVID-19 guidelines and measures set out by the province for local markets and restaurants. Food trucks at Colwood’s Beach Food program have always needed Island Health permits and Food Safe certification as well as full liability insurance and a valid business licence. Trucks are also required to have a COVID-19 operations plan to outline specific measures related to personal health, sanitizing, handwashing and distancing.

Markers for food vendor locations and for customers will be laid out at the beach.

Tables or seating will not be set up at this time but visitors are encouraged to pick a spot on the beach and enjoy the ocean air while distanced from others.

Beach Food takes place from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A schedule of vendors for the rest of June can be found at colwood.ca/news-events/community-calendar/event/bringing-back-beach-food-special-june-dates.

