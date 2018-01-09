COMMUNITY BRIEFS: Coping with anxiety, listening to stories, unveiling artwork

Victoria events on tap in the community this month

The YMCA-YWCA Vancouver Island is offering a free seven-week mindfulness program starting in January to help young adults cope with anxiety. Courtesy YMCA-YWCA Vancouver Island

Mindfulness program free for young adults

The YMCA-YWCA of Vancouver Island invites anyone aged 18 to 30 who may suffer from anxiety to participate in the Y Mindfulness Groups, a free new support program known as Y Mind for short.

The program, running once a week Jan. 23 to March 13, is facilitated by clinical counsellors and aims to help young adults cope with mild to moderate anxiety in their lives. No referrals or formal diagnoses are required, but participants are asked to register for and attend an information and intake session, Jan. 10 or 16 at 5 p.m. at the Y, 851 Broughton St. Call 250-386-7511, ext 413 or email mindfulness@vancouverislandy.ca to sign up.

Wide range of stories at Guild’s first meeting

The Victoria Storytellers Guild hosts its first gathering of 2018 next Monday (Jan. 15) starting at 7:30 p.m. at 1831 Fern St.

Current members and newcomers of all ages are welcome to drop in and be swept away to other places, with stories ranging from legends, fairy tales, tall tales and more, only limited to the storytellers’ imaginations.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and refreshments will be served. The evening’s activities run until 9:30 p.m. and the cost is $3 for members or $5 for non-members. Visit victoriastorytellers.org for more information.

Art exhibit opening at Fairfield gathering spot

The works of local artist Mary Lapp will be unveiled at an opening reception, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Fairfield Community Place, 1330 Fairfield Rd.

Lapp, who holds a psychology degree but shifted her focus to art in 2015, is currently working with acrylics in abstract form using bold colours. She also teaches art, music and creativity to children.

Her work will be displayed at the Community Place through January and February.

