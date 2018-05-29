Community Conversations on Mental Health

Oak Bay panel discussion addresses youth mental health and addiction

The first in an Oak Bay series of community conversations on mental health is focused on youth mental health and addiction.

“I think there is a misconception that substance use and addiction are not an Oak Bay problem, when indeed it is,” said Oak Bay’s Liaison to Schools, Michelle Kirby. “This is an opportunity for parents, youth, and the community to talk about the epidemic levels of anxiety in youth today, and how many choose to turn to substance use as a coping mechanism.”

The panel event was initiated by Kirby with the help of the Oak Bay High PAC mental health sub-committee, to address some of the struggles Oak Bay youth are experiencing.

The conversation will look at what parents, friends, and the community can do to help.

A line-up of panelists and special guests will speak to youth mental health and substance use issues, answer questions, and offer some guidance. Reg Fleming, program counsellor and coordinator of the Island Health Discovery Youth and Family Centre, and Cindy Andrew, the Helping Schools program consultant for the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research, are both confirmed panelists with more to be announced.

“We all need strategies to help prevent the escalation of mental health problems, which can lead to addiction and accidental overdose,” said Kirby.

Event: June 19, 7-9 p.m. at the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre, Oak Bay High

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

Just Posted

What it’s like to hit a cop: reality-based training with the Victoria Police

Lessons in how to react to stressful scenarios and when to use pepper spray, batons and guns

Community Conversations on Mental Health

Oak Bay panel discussion addresses youth mental health and addiction

Dog alerts man to early morning fire in Central Saanich

Fire chief reminds people to extinguish smoking materials

Elizabeth May: Pipeline will cost taxpayers billions more

Federal Green Party Leader says pipeline purchase is another broken Liberal promise

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Veteran rocker Mellencamp to play Victoria this fall

The man formerly known as John Cougar hit Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Nov. 12

‘Seller’ posts Trans Mountain pipeline on Craigslist

‘For sale: one pipeline project, in fair condition,’ user writes in jest

Scientists call for protection of geological, historical sites on other planets

SpaceX, a private American company founded by Elon Musk, has goal to send cargo to Mars in 2022

How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Questions raised after federal government agrees to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Backyard fire-pit tragedy takes life of 13-year-old girl

B.C.’s Grace Peerless dies of complications from burns to upper body

F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Kimi Raikkonen is alleging extortion and harassment by a woman who claims he grabbed her breast

Canadian whistler-blower says he did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

Chris Wylie says his work for the bureau had nothing to do with the micro-targeting and psychoanalysis of voters

Canadian hacker sentenced to 5 years for major Yahoo security breach

American investigators say Karim Baratov unwittingly worked for Russian spies

Most Read