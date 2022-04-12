Community engagement key goal for Earth Week in Sooke

The District of Sooke is planning events from April 19-23 to celebrate Earth Week. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The District of Sooke is hosting events to engage the community in the quest to reduce emissions as part of Earth Week.

Public participation in exploring themes of how we move, how we grow, how we build, how we relate and how we lead are key components in the quest to cut emissions in half by 2030, the district noted in a media release.

The introduction of Living Elements from April 19-23 as part of Earth Week are in conjunction with Sooke’s evolving Climate Resilience and Regeneration Strategy.

ALSO READ: Climate change fight should shift to look at forest policy, scientist says

An Ideas Wall at Whiffin Spit on Tuesday (April 19) from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. will enable residents to connect with staff and members of council to discuss how the community can work together – along with other levels of government – to reach the 2030 target of a 50 per cent reduction in emissions. You can also pledge and enter to win an e-bike from Fuca Cycles.

The Bucket Brigade pilot program will also kick-off, where people can access the tools required to pick up debris and plastics that have washed ashore.

Wednesday (April 20) features a free FireSmart information webinar at 1 p.m. Participants must register at sooke.ca to receive the link.

A heat pump webinar that is open to the public is scheduled for Thursday (April 21), with registration to receive the link required in advance at sooke.ca.

The Juan de Fuca Trails Society conducts a Broom Hill Clean-Up on Friday (April 22).

Activities on Saturday (April 23) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. include a heat pump demonstration at the Sooke Country Market and an Art Wall: Draw Our Future at John Phillips Memorial Park. Sooke Municipal Hall will host Electrorecycle with complimentary pop-up recycling of small appliances, power tools, and outdoor equipment.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter