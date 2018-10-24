Community plants trees in Colwood Creek Park this weekend

The tree planting is being held by the Greater Victoria Green Team and City of Colwood.

Community members volunteer with the Greater Victoria Green Team to remove invasive plants and plant trees and shrubs in Colwood Creek Park in July. Another tree-planting session will be taking place on Oct. 27, from 9:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. (Greater Victoria Green Team)

City of Colwood community members will be able to replace invasive plant species with native ones in Colwood Creek Park this weekend.

The Greater Victoria Green Team, with support from the City of Colwood, hosts an event on Saturday to plant trees and shrubs and dig up the invasive Himalayan blackberries in the park.

Amanda Evans, program manager with the Greater Victoria Green Team, says invasive species are definitely a problem in the region.

“A lot of parks are mainly comprised of invasive plants which affects biodiversity,” Evans said. “A way to protect biodiversity is to remove and reduce the spread of invasive plants.”

Evans said anyone can volunteer and many people with no experience planting trees often show up.

Since Aug. 2014, the organization has planned almost 250 projects in the region. The City of Colwood has provided grants and funding to the Greater Victoria Green Team to help them continue their work.

Colwood spokesperson Sandra Russell commends the team’s job.

“They come into our community, coordinate the volunteers… and have a great time getting together, volunteering and doing something for their community in the fresh air,” Russell said.

The event is Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and runs rain or shine.

Volunteersmeet at 9:45 a.m. for sign-ins and introductions.

Volunteers are being asked to meet near the entrance to the park near the crossroads of Sundridge Valley Drive, Antrobus Crescent and Brittany Drive.

The city and Green Team are asking volunteers to bring items like a rain jacket, re-usable water bottle, clothes that can get dirty, long sleeves and pants and sturdy closed toe shoes.

The team will provide volunteers with gardening gloves, tools and refreshments.

