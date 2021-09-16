(Black Press Media file photo)

Community walkers invited to embrace the twilight in Oak Bay

Saturday walk explores Prospect heritage conservation area

Celebrate the autumn moon with a one-hour walk in Oak Bay as the monthly community walk set to coincide with the full moon is set for Saturday.

This month’s plan is to meet at Monterey Recreation Centre then head through the Prospect heritage conservation area then take Beach Drive to Willows Beach in time to watch the near-full moon rise. The full moon is Sept. 20.

Oak Bay’s only heritage conservation area showcases homes designed by the famous architects of their time: P.L. James, Francis Rattenbury, Samuel Maclure, John Teague, Hubert Savage and others.

Oak Bay resident Ron Carter initiated the ambles in 2014, under the title embrace the night. The walks were a bid to get friends and neighbours out walking instead of hunkered down in front of the television.

In recent years, organizers switched to earlier, twilight times for better visibility, safety and enjoyment.

The walks have thrived over the years, starting with a dozen walkers and now gathering up to 60 people of all ages for the monthly strolls.

The community rambles are held seasonally March through October to avoid dark winter months. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they were on hold from late 2019 until last month when walkers again headed out.

The free guided walk, hosted by the Community Association of Oak Bay is Saturday, Sept. 18 and starts at 6:15 p.m. at 1442 Monterey Ave.

