Compost Education Centre hosts annual organic spring plant sale

From backyard to table, get inspired to start growing your own produce

The Victoria Compost Education Centre will hold its annual organic spring plant sale, May 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1216 North Park St. News files

If you’ve been staring at the overgrown weeds of last year’s garden, looking for the motivation to get started digging again, the Victoria Compost Education Centre hosts its annual organic plant sale on Saturday (May 12).

For 16 years, the Centre has hosted the market-style event featuring locally grown vegetables, flowers and herb seedlings to get you started. The sale also features the largest selection of organically grown heirloom tomato varieties, all in one place.

Our Annual Spring Organic Plant Sale is one week and one day away! See you May 12th, from 10am-2pm.

Details found here: https://t.co/TxGflIQVfk pic.twitter.com/47OwVYis6G — Vic Compost Ed (@viccomposted) May 4, 2018

Organically grown veggie starts, including everything from zucchini to beans, will be available for those with a green thumb. For those looking for a low maintenance or starter garden, come check out some of the native plants on hand.

Perennial edibles, medicinal and culinary herbs, even companion plants like marigolds, are all up for grabs.

The non-profit organization hosts the event in an effort to raise awareness around the importance of locally produced food and ecological gardening practices, as well as the value in supporting local organic growers and to supply the community with plants sometimes difficult to source.

Vendors this year include: Saanich Organics, Hatchet and Seed Edible Landscapes, Mason Street Farm, Metchosin Farm, Ravensong Seeds/Miss Mullein’s Herbals, New Mountain Farm, Crooked Fir Farm and Nursery and Growceries.

The sale runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Compost Education Centre’s demonstration site, 1216 North Park St.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com