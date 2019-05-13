In 2012, Hannah was diagnosed with stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma, at just three years old. (Facebook)

Condolences pour in for child who died battling cancer

Community mourns nine-year-old Hannah Day

Condolences are pouring for young Hannah Day, who lost her long battle with cancer on Sunday.

The community mourned Hannah’s loss and offered heartfelt words to her family on social media following her family’s announcement.

“Having to tell Hailey her sister is going to heaven was the hardest thing a mother could do,” her mother Brooke Ervin wrote on Facebook.

“Oh Brooke, I wish I knew what to say to you, but we both know that nothing will ease this pain. Sending all my love to you all,” one user replied.

“Rest now little one you are loved by all and will live on in our hearts. Never to be forgotten. Huge hugs and lots of love to your family,” another user said.

“Let yourself break. Cry till you have no tears left. You loved her dearly, and it’s OK to let go. Allow yourself to. There are too many of us that are here to catch you fall and help you back up,” one user added.

As of this writing, the original post on Facebook had over 350 comments offered kind words to Hannah and her family and was shared 660 times.

“Seven years of treatment had done havoc on her tiny little body, and she just didn’t stand a chance, no matter how hard she fought,” her mother revealed.

On Aug. 7 2009, Hannah was born a healthy full-term baby weighing “5 pounds 15 ounces,” she added on the post. Over the years, the community supported the Day family as Hannah was receiving treatment in B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, both through Gofundme and organized fundraisers, providing children’s items, financial assistance in addition to kind words.

“Thank you everyone for the love over the years. For supporting our family and making life easier. I love you all so much,” Ervin said in the original post.

