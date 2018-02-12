Vancouver Island Construction Assocation’s Under-40 group is back to host the annual charity casino fundraiser for Help Fill A Dream, this time under the big top at the Delta Ocean Pointe Resort, Feb. 23. Photo courtesy VICA

Construction association hosting fundraiser under Inner Harbour ‘big top’

Mock casino at Delta Ocean Pointe lets you roll the dice for a good cause

The Vancouver Island Construction Association’s Under-40 network is hosting their annual charity event, and this time, it’s taking place under the big top.

U40, a group of young professionals in the construction sector, have held the charity casino fundraiser for the past five years, with proceeds benefiting Help Fill A Dream, the Island-based charity devoted to supporting children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

“Events like this have contributed almost $35,000 over the past five years to local charities, while providing an opportunity for networking and relationship building within the construction community,” said U40 Victoria chair Eric Ulrich.

This year, playful yet professional is part of the theme, as guests will be handed “funny money” to play with at the mock casino, complete with roulette, poker tables and wheels of fortune to spin.

Both a silent auction and a much-anticipated live auction will cap off the event, Feb. 23 at Delta Ocean Pointe Resort. Tickets are $88 and proceeds from the sales, games and auctions will all benefit the charity.

For more details about the event, visit VICA online or the Under The Big Top event page.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

