Contest helps light up the holiday season in Greater Victoria

Thrifty Foods Light up the City event offers prizes for the best Christmas decorations

This home in the 1700-block of Sansum Park Drive in North Saanich was a popular destination for fans of Christmas lights last holiday season. The season’s top decorated homes are eligible to win prizes through the Thrifty Foods Light up the City event. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Thrifty Foods Light up the City event has returned to Greater Victoria.

The annual event is entering its third year and, once again, Thrifty Foods, Black Press Media, the Victoria Festival Society, and the Chek Media Group have joined together to bring the glow of the Christmas season to our communities.

The idea is simple. Beginning right now, folks can put their festive spirit to work to decorate their house, apartment, business or non-profit. There are no rules about what the decorations should look like, so long as they manage to reflect the magical spirit of the season.

When the last light has been strung, the last inflatable blown up and all the various Christmas decorations have been placed, all that’s left to become a part of the Christmas miracle is to enter.

Just send an email with a picture of your decorating magic to gvfsvic@gmail.com and you’re set.

A map of the decorated homes and businesses will be made available online and in Black Press Media publications so your Christmas spirit can be shared with others.

Just be ready for the oohs and ahhs from the admiring visitors who marvel at your contribution to the season’s magic.

But it doesn’t end there. The decorations that most warm the heart this Christmas could win one of three prizes in each of five categories.

Of course, prizes are nice, but Christmas wouldn’t be complete without a spirit of giving.

A group of local businesses and other groups are hosting a series of drive-thru drop-off events every week and will be pooling those donations to help make Christmas a special time for those who may be less fortunate.

More information on how to enter and where to donate will be listed on the Victoria Festival Society website.

And don’t forget to watch for more details on the event in your favourite Black Press Media publication.

