Contest winners renew vows on Oak Bay beachfront this morning

Be on the lookout for a handful of American visitors on a second honeymoon.

Morning show host Kent Phillips helped five couples renew their vows this morning at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel after they won a contest with STAR 101.5 out of Seattle.

“Leading up to it is seven or eight weeks where they promote it on the radio and each week a new lucky couple was entered in the contest,” said Madone Pelan, director of sales and marketing Oak Bay Beach Hotel. Six couples made the trip. The sixth are “vow crashers”, parents of another couple.

Businesses pulled together for the event. Jennings Florist donated the flowers, Sweet Delights donated the candy and treat for turndown service, the dozen visitors get VIP transport by Wilson’s and they’ve got Greyline passes to experience Victoria tomorrow. Eagle Wing takes them out whale watching Sunday before they set sail for home aboard the Clipper that day.

