Converted: Hear how a backcountry skier went electric

Revelstoke pro backcountry skier Greg Hill conquered 100 kilometres of altitude in a month and the renowned adventurer’s next mission is to convert drivers to get them in electric vehicles. (Photo by Bruno Long)

Professional backcountry skier Greg Hill will be at the University of Victoria Tuesday evening to talk about how he used an electric car to get to 100 mountains, so he could climb (and usually ski) all 100 summits.

Until two-and-a-half years ago Hill, now 43, was reliant on four-wheel drive vehicles to traverse backcountry roads. Often crowned with snow, Hill was reluctant to convert to a fully electric vehicle until he leased a Nissan Leaf for his electric adventures challenge, which he embarked on in early 2017, leasing a Nissan Leaf for a volcano-hopping journey from Washington to California.

Hill’s expeditions are well documented in the world of skiing and adventure media.

“In the last two years, many people have reached out to thank me for helping me change their ways,” Hill said. “For example, Mike Douglas, a buddy of mine who’s a professional skier, now has his own e-car. I was just chatting with him and he’s so excited about it. A complete convert.”

Hill has since switched to a Chevy Bolt for its range of 383 kilometres between charges.

Next for Hill is a documentary that tracks his attempt to climb, ski and run 100 different summits, this time without the use of fossil fuels. The documentary is to be released later this year and details his switch to an electric car for all his mountain travel.

“I can’t use a snowmobile. I can’t rely on helicopter access, and I can’t fly to foreign lands to go on big adventures.”

BC Hydro is sponsoring the presentations, starting with Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in room 105 of the Harry Hickman Building at UVic. Hill will also present at North Vancouver’s Bosa Centre for Film and Animation at Capilano University, 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and in Kamloops on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

All events are free.

