Revelstoke pro backcountry skier Greg Hill conquered 100 kilometres of altitude in a month and the renowned adventurer’s next mission is to convert drivers to get them in electric vehicles. (Photo by Bruno Long)

Converted: Hear how a backcountry skier went electric

Pro skier Greg Hill at UVic Tuesday, talking electric cars and skiing

Professional backcountry skier Greg Hill will be at the University of Victoria Tuesday evening to talk about how he used an electric car to get to 100 mountains, so he could climb (and usually ski) all 100 summits.

Until two-and-a-half years ago Hill, now 43, was reliant on four-wheel drive vehicles to traverse backcountry roads. Often crowned with snow, Hill was reluctant to convert to a fully electric vehicle until he leased a Nissan Leaf for his electric adventures challenge, which he embarked on in early 2017, leasing a Nissan Leaf for a volcano-hopping journey from Washington to California.

READ MORE: Drivers are ‘ICE-ing’ electric car charging spots in Greater Victoria

Hill’s expeditions are well documented in the world of skiing and adventure media.

“In the last two years, many people have reached out to thank me for helping me change their ways,” Hill said. “For example, Mike Douglas, a buddy of mine who’s a professional skier, now has his own e-car. I was just chatting with him and he’s so excited about it. A complete convert.”

Hill has since switched to a Chevy Bolt for its range of 383 kilometres between charges.

Next for Hill is a documentary that tracks his attempt to climb, ski and run 100 different summits, this time without the use of fossil fuels. The documentary is to be released later this year and details his switch to an electric car for all his mountain travel.

“I can’t use a snowmobile. I can’t rely on helicopter access, and I can’t fly to foreign lands to go on big adventures.”

BC Hydro is sponsoring the presentations, starting with Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in room 105 of the Harry Hickman Building at UVic. Hill will also present at North Vancouver’s Bosa Centre for Film and Animation at Capilano University, 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and in Kamloops on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

All events are free.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Our goal is to heal families’: Colwood woman shares why she’s been a foster parent for 25 years
Next story
School participation nearly doubles in this year’s Walk and Wheel to School Week

Just Posted

Blue-lit public bathrooms don’t deter drug use, says provincial authority

The BC Centre for Disease Control finds lights increase risk for all

Victoria councillor calls for more affordable housing options for artists

Coun. Jeremy Loveday wants Victoria to utilize current policies to help local artists

School participation nearly doubles in this year’s Walk and Wheel to School Week

Students encouraged to find active ways to get to school

Converted: Hear how a backcountry skier went electric

Pro skier Greg Hill at UVic Tuesday, talking electric cars and skiing

Financial cost and social diversity of Canadian policing go up: Statistics Canada

The average salary of a police officer in Canada is just under $100,000

Police arrest 10 people in Vancouver who joined Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction Rebellion protests took place Monday in about 60 cities around the globe

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Canada’s first tiny-home hotel opens in Fernie

Each is 220 sq ft and features a social space, kitchen, bathroom, and a queen bed in a loft above

B.C. First Nation hereditary chiefs demand stop-work order against natural gas pipeline

Office of the Wet’suwet’en asserts pipeline work has destroyed numerous sites of cultural significance

Ex-Penticton RCMP officer gets conditional discharge for harassing colleague’s wife

Rachelle Blanchard had PTSD but judge said she still committed carefully thought out crime

Most Read