Cookie creations raise more than $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

A record number of visotirs and votes translates to record donations for the 9th annual Habitat for Humanity Gingerbread Showcase held this year at Parkside Hotel and Spa. A total of $51,340 was raised for Habitat for Humanity Victoria – a $1,000 increase over last year’s total.

“It was our first year hosting the Gingerbread Showcase in our new location and we could not be happier with how the event went. To break the $50,000 donation milestone was a tremendous feeling for our staff, Habitat for Humanity and their staff, the volunteers of the event and everyone involved,” says Trina White, general manager of The Parkside Hotel & Spa. “We are very proud to help Habitat for Humanity Victoria raise much needed funds to help our community and look forward to another successful event in 2018.”

Over the past nine years, the Gingerbread Showcase has raised $230,000 for Habitat’s fund to acquire land and build homes for local families in need of a safe and affordable place to call their own.

The public cast more than 14,000 – a whopping 3,000 over last year’s event – awarding People’s Choice Award to ‘Our Wonderful Canadian National Parks’ by the Boa Constructors team. Their creation, following this year’s theme of ‘Celebrating Canada,’ depicts the historic East Gate of Riding Mountain National Park in Manitoba. Whimsical touches such as moose, bears and elk setting up their campsite made this a favourite with all ages.

“We cannot thank The Parkside Hotel & Spa enough for hosting this year’s event. What a beautiful venue,” said Yolanda Meijer, chief executive officer of Habitat Victoria.

In addition to the People’s Choice Award, professional judging in other categories took place just before the showcase opened in mid-November.

The winners were:

1st Place Professional: Daniela Lucchiti with ‘Everybody Eats…’

1st Place Amateur: Jesika Edison with ‘Growing up Canadian’

Best First impression: Selena Bolton with ‘Canadian, eh’

Best Interpretation of the Theme: Irma Rodenhuis & Dibya Shrestha with ‘Not My Way or Your Way…’

Most Creative & Original: Claire Shain with ‘Christmas is for the Birds’

Best Use of Skill & Technique: Boa Constructors with ‘Our Wonderful Canadian National Parks’

Find photos of all 2017 Gingerbread Showcase entries at www.habitatvictoria.com/gingerbread-showcase.html