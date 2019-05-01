Cooking contests aims to get B.C. families eating together

Video submissions will be accepted until May 15 at noon

Crack out the cameras and aprons, the 10th annual Hands-on Cook-off contest is back.

The provincewide contest encourages the family dinner movement and promotes the lifelong benefits of cooking and eating together.

Over the decade, participants from 18 months to 94 years old submitted 335 videos, taking home $35,000 in prizes.

Just under one month remains in the 10th annual provincewide video cooking contest with the chance to win over $4,500 in prizes.

This year, the program adds a prize for returning participants who are automatically entered into the alumni draw for the chance at a $500 cash prize. Judging notes suggest they’re always inspired by the positive energy from participants, the teamwork shown in videos, and the stories behind the recipes.

The grand prize includes $1,000 cash. Participation is free and easy but you do need a pal, a recipe and a recording device to film a video of three minutes or less.

Video submissions will be accepted until May 15 at noon, with prizes awarded by a panel of judges. Learn more at bettertogetherbc.ca/contest.

Judges include:

• Chef Ned Bell, Ocean Wise Executive Chef and Culinary Director of the Vancouver Club

• Chef David Hawksworth, Chef/Owner of Hawksworth Restaurant Group

• Claire Newell, travel expert and media personality

• Susie Wall, style and entertainment expert

• Samantha Gutmanis, food editor and blogger

• Honourable Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture

• Anna Brisco, chef, registered dietitian and nutrition educator



