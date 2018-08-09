As part of the Cruise 4 the Kids event, which kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 11, two and four-wheeled cars of all shapes and sizes will be driving 160 kilometres from Colwood through Port Renfrew and up to Lake Cowichan. All proceeds from the event go towards pediatric cancer care and Camp Goodtimes, a summer camp for children and families affected by cancer. (Contributed photo)

Cops for Cancer fundraiser rolls on the West Shore

Cruise 4 the Kids supports kids battling cancer, pediatric research

Car enthusiasts throughout Greater Victoria are in for a treat this weekend.

As part of the Cruise 4 the Kids event, which kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 11, two and four-wheeled cars of all shapes and sizes will be driving 160 kilometres from Colwood through Port Renfrew and up to Lake Cowichan.

All proceeds from the event go towards pediatric cancer care and Camp Goodtimes, a summer camp for children and families affected by cancer.

“I have been involved in Tour de Rock for over 20 years, and seen the great work we do to help kids who are fighting cancer,” said Sgt. Derek Tolmie with the Victoria Police Department, who came up with the idea along with car aficionado Ron Dempsey.

“There is still so much we can do to ensure the kids don’t just survive but thrive. This will be a beautiful drive and most importantly to help eradicate childhood cancer. What could be better?”

Cruise 4 the Kids will depart from the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre at 9 a.m., and is expected to arrive at Lake Cowichan for a community barbecue and the show ‘n’ shine at the ice rink parking lot by 1 p.m.

The cruise entry is a minimum $100 donation, which includes entry to the show ‘n’ shine. Entry for the Lake Cowichan Show ‘n’ Shine only is a minimum $25 donation. All donations over $20 are eligible for a tax receipt.

To register for Cruise 4 the Kids, visit convio.cancer.ca/goto/cruise4thekids or call 250-414-4257.

The fundraiser is one of many leading up to this year’s Tour de Rock ride, which takes place Sept. 22 to Oct. 5. As part of the ride, a team of 22 riders from around Vancouver Island, including Kyle Ross and Brent Vose with the West Shore RCMP, will cycle more than 1,100 kilometres from Port Alice to Victoria to raise funds for pediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes.

